Claire and Jamie – played on screen by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who return to Amazon Prime for a second series of the Scottish time travel drama in April – pulled in the greatest share of the 16,000 votes cast worldwide.

X-Files returnees Mulder and Scully put up a fair fight to claim second place, while the Tenth Doctor and Rose from Doctor Who finished third. Poldark's Ross and Demelza came fourth, with Torchwood's Captain Jack and Ianto rounding out the top five.

Poldark and Demelza can claim their own little victory, though – while they claimed fourth position worldwide, they actually topped the poll in the UK.