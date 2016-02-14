Outlander's Claire and Jamie beat X-Files and Doctor Who to become Radio Times' Top TV couple
The time travelling nurse and her highlander pipped Mulder and Scully to the post in our online poll, with Poldark and Demezla hot on their heels
It's official: Outlander's Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser are RadioTimes.com readers' favourite TV couple.
The pair were voted to victory by fans in a special Valentine's Day themed poll, with The X-Files' Mulder and Scully hot on their heels in the final stages.
Claire and Jamie – played on screen by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who return to Amazon Prime for a second series of the Scottish time travel drama in April – pulled in the greatest share of the 16,000 votes cast worldwide.
X-Files returnees Mulder and Scully put up a fair fight to claim second place, while the Tenth Doctor and Rose from Doctor Who finished third. Poldark's Ross and Demelza came fourth, with Torchwood's Captain Jack and Ianto rounding out the top five.
Poldark and Demelza can claim their own little victory, though – while they claimed fourth position worldwide, they actually topped the poll in the UK.