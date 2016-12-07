"There are days when we’re on the street and you don’t always notice that they’re there, but then, a few days later, somebody’ll say, ‘Oh, we saw you were filming, and then you realise there’s pictures everywhere! But I tend to absolutely not notice until there’s some terrible photos floating around."

Balfe was speaking during filming for the show's upcoming third series, which sees Jamie and Claire separated and follows their tales in different time periods.

"We’ve shot a little out of order, so Sam and I have shot one episode together," says Balfe, who's been hard at work in Scotland for a few months now, filming mostly with Sophie Skelton (her on-screen daughter, Brianna) and Tobias Menzies aka her 1940s husband, Frank.

"So [this week] Jamie and Claire will be together from now on. So Sam and I will be on set together as we go forward. We’ve mostly shot the first stuff up front, but we had to pull one episode forward because of different actors’ schedules, so yeah. We’ve done a little bit together."

And is the series, which the producers have admitted will deviate from the source novel, building up to a dramatic finale? Well, not even the leading lady can answer that question because she doesn't know just yet.

"I mean, obviously, we know the general trajectory because we’ve read the book, but what the writers have chosen to do with the book, we don’t know yet until we read the script."