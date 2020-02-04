Explaining that the wedding happens outdoors at Fraser's Ridge, Biggar said that it was important that the dress had a "shape and a colour that [would] stand out through daylight hours and into the evening".

In the show the dress is made by Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and the fabric is provided by Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy). "There are flavours of Scotland in the dress," Biggar revealed, "it's a lovely buttermilk creamy colour that looks lovely with her hair colour, and then towards the end as the caigligh is in full flow, we have her skirt draped up in what's called a polonaise, so that's the overskirt gets draped up and then we have a lovely tartan-y type - it's more of a gingham, but the allusion of a type of tartan silk [underneath], that we can see when she's dancing."

However, it seems that Biggar's work has been cut out for her this season, as she revealed that the costume department later had to prepare for another wedding in season five.

Asked about what other costumes viewers should look out for, she said: "Well there's a second wedding... There's a variety of quite interesting things happen as we go on. Brianna's going to have a really great dress at one point, later on, and yeah, there's quite a lot to look forward to."

The only question remaining is: who will be the second couple tying the knot later in season five? Could it be Aunt Jocasta and Murtagh?

The Outlander season five trailer included a shot of what looks like a lavish wedding reception, suggesting that whoever is getting hitched has plenty of cash to burn. Perhaps Aunt Jocasta is wedding one of those wealthy neighbours (even though her heart belongs to Murtagh)...

Outlander season 5 is set to air on Starz from Sunday 16th February, with each episode airing on Amazon Prime in the UK the day after its US release