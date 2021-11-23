Outlander season 6 release date finally confirmed as stars tease new episodes

We have to go back…

Advertisement

Starz has confirmed the premiere date for its hit fantasy costume drama Outlander as it returns for its sixth season.

Outlander season 6 will premiere on Starz in the US on 6th March 2022.

UK fans will also get to enjoy the episode on the same day in the UK on the streaming service Starz Play as the drama returns with an extended episode.

Previously, British fans had enjoyed the series on Amazon Prime Video UK.

The official Outlander Twitter account tweeted on Tuesday (23rd November): “It’s official. Your faves will return March 6.”

Lead actress Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser in the series, also tweeted: “So what are you doing March 6th…????”

A promotional image featuring the main cast of the drama was also released, showing off the Fraser clan: Claire Fraser (Balfe), Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), Brianna “Bree” Randall (Sophie Skelton), and Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell).

So what are you doing March 6th…???? @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/fJn0X83YUl — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) November 23, 2021

The sixth run will adapt material from the sixth novel in the Outlander series by author Diana Gabaldon, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The new season will see the Fraser clan trying to live a peaceful life at home in North Carolina but the chaos and danger that awaits with the coming American Revolution could force Claire and Jamie to make some very difficult decisions.

In March, Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season based on the novel An Echo in the Bone.

Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz, said in a statement: “Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative.

“The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers.

“We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, the sixth season will feature new cast members in the form of Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, and Alexander Vlahos.

The trio portrays members of the Christie family who arrive at Fraser’s Ridge seeking to settle.

So, we can expect high drama ahead!

In the meantime, actress Caitriona Balfe can soon be seen opposite Jamie Dornan in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast when it is released on 21st January 2022.

Advertisement

Outlander season 6 premieres on Starz Play in the UK on 6th March 2022.