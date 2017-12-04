A sneak peek at the dramatic series finale hints that Claire will have to go head to head with Geillis as she and Jamie race to save Ian from the Bakra's clutches.

Young Ian has been held captive in Geillis' house since his arrival in Jamaica, and it looks as though securing his release won't be easy.

We all know Geillis is obsessed with finding her Scottish king, and with talk of a spot like Craigh na Dun popping up nearby, who knows what lengths she could go to to travel through time to find her missing monarch. Could she sacrifice Ian's life - as she did with her husband - to get through the stones?

Only time will tell...