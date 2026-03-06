Ahead of the release of Outlander season 8, fans were given another exciting snippet of news that Lauren Lyle and César Domboy would be returning at long last.

While everyone knows that the series is helmed by Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Fergus and Marsali have continued to be a fan-favourite couple – and now they're set to make their comeback.

On their return, Outlander executive producer Maril Davis told Radio Times and other press during a set visit: “I will say, we didn’t include them in season 7 because they both had things they wanted to do.

"We had a story but I think Outlander’s always been difficult because we have a very large ensemble cast."

Of course, Lyle has continued to front ITV crime drama Karen Pirie, having also starred in The Ridge, Toxic Town and The Bombing of Pan Am 103. As for Domboy, he has since been seen in SAS: Rogue Heroes and Prime Video's Culte.

César Domboy and Lauren Lyle. Jason Mendez/Getty Images for STARZ

Davis continued, when asked about the pair's return for season 8: "Obviously Jamie, Claire, Roger and Brianna are our kind of staples but we have these other characters and we don’t, with the limited amount of episodes, always have the time to showcase everyone.

"You’ve got actors like Lauren and César, who wanted to do more than just be in a couple of episodes.

"So, you know, we kind of said ‘Go off, be free’ last season because we didn’t have enough story to keep them. We just felt like, for our last season, we really wanted to bring the gang back together."

Davis added: "We had a story we thought was good to tell and is a very strong story for them, this last final season. It just felt fitting that they – the gang who is alive – is all back together. We obviously have a lot of people that have been killed off!”

The official Outlander season 8 synopsis reads: "As season 8 begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence.

"With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together."

It continues: "While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun."

As well as Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin all reprising their leading roles for season 8, the rest of the returning faces include John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter, as well as Lyle and Domboy as Marsali and Fergus.

Outlander season 8 will start airing on MGM+ in the UK from Saturday 7 March 2026, and on Starz in the US from Friday 6 March. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

