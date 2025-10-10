Meanwhile, the psychological thriller will also start airing on BBC Two from Thursday 23rd October, with the first episode airing at 9pm on the channel.

Lyle plays Mia in the series, which was shot on location between New Zealand and Scotland.

Mia is a woman fleeing addiction and leaving behind a professional life in tatters, when she travels to attend her estranged sister's wedding in New Zealand. However, when she arrives, she finds the would-be-bride dead.

Lauren Lyle as Mia in The Ridge. Great Southern Studios/Sinner Films/BBC Scotland/Sky New Zealand Originals

The synopsis for the series says: "Caught up in grief and pulled by a dark attraction to her late-sister’s fiancé Ewan played by New Zealand star Jay Ryan (It: Chapter 2), Mia soon finds that familiarity among a small community breeds secrets and tensions, endangering the brittle fabric of the town itself."

Also starring in The Ridge alongside Lyle and Ryan are Dulcie Smart, Florence Hartigan, Chloe Parker, David Van Horn, Taqi Nazeer, Claire Dargo and Cora Bissett.

When it was announced that filming on the series had begun back in February, Lyle said she was "very excited to be bringing this strange, gothic, psychological thriller to life".

She continued: "Mia is such a fascinating character in a very weird world which is quite delicious to play. It feels like something very bad is going to play out... in a good way! New Zealand is also a second home to me so it's a joy to be back."

Lyle was most recently seen in the second season of Karen Pirie, with fans still waiting to here whether there will be a third run of the popular detective series.

The Ridge will air on BBC Scotland in the UK and Sky Open in New Zealand on Tuesday 21st October, and will stream in the two countries on BBC iPlayer and Neon respectively from that date. It will also air on BBC Two from Thursday 23rd October at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.