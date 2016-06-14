“Our goal is still to try and be as faithful as we can to the books. [That’s] the way we started the project,” the show’s creator, Ronald D. Moore, told Bustle.

“I think the longer that you go, the more the TV series inevitably veers from the book and certain plot lines then take on a life of their own. Certain characters change and you have to follow the way they change,” Moore says.

“Rupert and Angus weren’t even really in the book as a duo, that’s part of our storyline. That’s always gonna be different than it was in the book. Our version of Frank is different than he was in the book. Those changes add up and the further in you go, the bigger those separations become.”

Moore, who was still reeling from the exciting news that the show had been renewed for not one but TWO further series, also revealed that there’s a big deviation from Gabaldon’s tale coming at the end of series two.

“Definitely in the finale, there’s a storyline that was not in the book, but it’s around one of the characters that’s in the book,” he said. “We expanded on that and broidered on that because it just seemed like it was a great opportunity, it was a lot of fun.”

