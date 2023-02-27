Outer Banks season 3 soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix drama
All the essential details for your Pogues playlist.
Every show can reap the benefits of a killer soundtrack, but it's particularly important for teen dramas to get this element right as younger viewers can easily be turned away by unfashionable song choices.
Fortunately, Outer Banks is a hit in this regard, with the action and melodrama of the Pogues always heightened by its selection of top tracks from established bands like Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Fontaines DC as well as lesser known artists.
The newly launched third season has catapulted Outer Banks back to the top of Netflix's internal chart, with Madelyn Cline likely drawing in new viewers following her breakout role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
If the music in the series has caught your ear, then read on for our full guide to the Outer Banks season 3 soundtrack, including every song featured in the brand new episodes on Netflix.
Outer Banks season 3 soundtrack
Outer Banks season 3 episode 1: Poguelandia
- Rivers of Babylon by The Melodians
- Gypsy Queen by Gabor Szabo
- Bad Love by Dehd
- 23 Minutes in Brussels by Luna
- You Don’t Love Me (No No No) by Dawn Penn
- Worry by Songhoy Blues
- Version by Fil Eisler
Outer Banks season 3 episode 2: The Bells
- The Gunslinger by Tommy Guerrero
- Televised Mind by Fointaines DC
- Psyche by The Jimmy Castor Bunch
- Rated X by Psychic Mirrors
- Cheated Hearts by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- There’s a Place by Roo Planes
Outer Banks season 3 episode 3: Fathers and Sons
- Gringo Che by The Nude Party
- Welcome to Jamrock by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
- Abandoned Mansion by Dr. Dog
- Destroy the Empire by Pachyman
- More Mess on My Thing by The Poets of Rhythm
- Sunday Morning by Amanaz
- You and Me by Penny & The Quarters
Outer Banks season 3 episode 4: The Diary
- Divina by Toro y Moi
- Never Tear Us Apart by The Teskey Brothers
- Boys in the Woods by The Black Lips
- Palm Trees by Often
- Astral Man by The Nude Party
- Silver Timothy by Damien Jurado
Outer Banks season 3 episode 5: Heists
- Time Moves On by The Nude Party
- Powerman by The Kinks
- Kilby Girl by The Backseat Lovers
- Mad Man by Mike Nyoni
- Your Love Is Too Cold by Bobby Oroza
- Live Like You by DeWolff
- The Medium by Toro y Moi feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Outer Banks season 3 episode 6: The Dark Forest
- Joe Frazier by Orions Belte
- The Unknown by Dirty South feat. Fmlybnd
- Calm Down by Jack Johnson
- Lemonhaze by PawPaw Rod
- Riverfront by Leo Nocentelli
- Automatic by Spencer
- I Found You by Alabama Shakes
- Things Fall Apart by The Nude Party
- It’s Not Easy by Ofege
- Let My Baby Ride by RL Burnside
Outer Banks season 3 episode 7: Happy Anniversary
- Stay a While by The Cactus Channel
- My Old Man by Mac DeMarco
- Cruisin' by Hooveriii
- Hold Me Back by KB
- I Want You to Want Me by Cheap Trick (cover)
- Find Yourself by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real (cover)
Outer Banks season 3 episode 8: Tapping the Rudder
- Where Do We Go from Here by Wesley Attew
- 53 Years by Shawn Lee & The Soul Surfers
- Blood on the Tracks by Marcus King
- Can’t Fool with Me by The Spaceshits
- Out on the Weekend by Neil Young (cover)
- Young Lovers Do by Tilly VW
- When the Lights Are Low by The Paragons
Outer Banks season 3 episode 9: Welcome to Kitty Hawk
- Heaven on the Beach with You by Robert Lester Folsom
- Work Until I Die by SG Goodman
- Red Stripe by Kerbside Collection
- Midnight Wine by Shannon & The Clams
- Sugar Craft by Medeski, Martin & Wood
- No Mutuals by Fake Fruit
- She Was Never Mine to Lose by Tommy Strange
- Hanging on the Telephone by The Nerves
Outer Banks season 3 episode 10: Secret of the Gnomon
- Guajira Sicodélica by Los Destellos
- La Pajuelera by Luis Kalaff y Sus Alegres Dominicanos
- La Cita by Sylvia de Grasse
- Mid-Town by Calexico
- Esperanza by Hermanos Gutiérrez
- La Mirada by Los Espíritus
- Murder in the City by The Avett Brothers
- The Tide Is High by The Paragons
