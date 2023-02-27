Fortunately, Outer Banks is a hit in this regard, with the action and melodrama of the Pogues always heightened by its selection of top tracks from established bands like Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Fontaines DC as well as lesser known artists.

Every show can reap the benefits of a killer soundtrack, but it's particularly important for teen dramas to get this element right as younger viewers can easily be turned away by unfashionable song choices.

The newly launched third season has catapulted Outer Banks back to the top of Netflix's internal chart, with Madelyn Cline likely drawing in new viewers following her breakout role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

If the music in the series has caught your ear, then read on for our full guide to the Outer Banks season 3 soundtrack, including every song featured in the brand new episodes on Netflix.

Outer Banks season 3 soundtrack

Outer Banks season 3 episode 1: Poguelandia

Rivers of Babylon by The Melodians

Gypsy Queen by Gabor Szabo

Bad Love by Dehd

23 Minutes in Brussels by Luna

You Don’t Love Me (No No No) by Dawn Penn

Worry by Songhoy Blues

Version by Fil Eisler

Outer Banks season 3 episode 2: The Bells

The Gunslinger by Tommy Guerrero

Televised Mind by Fointaines DC

Psyche by The Jimmy Castor Bunch

Rated X by Psychic Mirrors

Cheated Hearts by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

There’s a Place by Roo Planes

Outer Banks season 3 episode 3: Fathers and Sons

Gringo Che by The Nude Party

Welcome to Jamrock by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Abandoned Mansion by Dr. Dog

Destroy the Empire by Pachyman

More Mess on My Thing by The Poets of Rhythm

Sunday Morning by Amanaz

You and Me by Penny & The Quarters

Outer Banks season 3 episode 4: The Diary

Divina by Toro y Moi

Never Tear Us Apart by The Teskey Brothers

Boys in the Woods by The Black Lips

Palm Trees by Often

Astral Man by The Nude Party

Silver Timothy by Damien Jurado

Outer Banks season 3 episode 5: Heists

Time Moves On by The Nude Party

Powerman by The Kinks

Kilby Girl by The Backseat Lovers

Mad Man by Mike Nyoni

Your Love Is Too Cold by Bobby Oroza

Live Like You by DeWolff

The Medium by Toro y Moi feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Outer Banks season 3 episode 6: The Dark Forest

Joe Frazier by Orions Belte

The Unknown by Dirty South feat. Fmlybnd

Calm Down by Jack Johnson

Lemonhaze by PawPaw Rod

Riverfront by Leo Nocentelli

Automatic by Spencer

I Found You by Alabama Shakes

Things Fall Apart by The Nude Party

It’s Not Easy by Ofege

Let My Baby Ride by RL Burnside

Outer Banks season 3 episode 7: Happy Anniversary

Stay a While by The Cactus Channel

My Old Man by Mac DeMarco

Cruisin' by Hooveriii

Hold Me Back by KB

I Want You to Want Me by Cheap Trick (cover)

Find Yourself by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real (cover)

Outer Banks season 3 episode 8: Tapping the Rudder

Where Do We Go from Here by Wesley Attew

53 Years by Shawn Lee & The Soul Surfers

Blood on the Tracks by Marcus King

Can’t Fool with Me by The Spaceshits

Out on the Weekend by Neil Young (cover)

Young Lovers Do by Tilly VW

When the Lights Are Low by The Paragons

Outer Banks season 3 episode 9: Welcome to Kitty Hawk

Heaven on the Beach with You by Robert Lester Folsom

Work Until I Die by SG Goodman

Red Stripe by Kerbside Collection

Midnight Wine by Shannon & The Clams

Sugar Craft by Medeski, Martin & Wood

No Mutuals by Fake Fruit

She Was Never Mine to Lose by Tommy Strange

Hanging on the Telephone by The Nerves

Outer Banks season 3 episode 10: Secret of the Gnomon

Guajira Sicodélica by Los Destellos

La Pajuelera by Luis Kalaff y Sus Alegres Dominicanos

La Cita by Sylvia de Grasse

Mid-Town by Calexico

Esperanza by Hermanos Gutiérrez

La Mirada by Los Espíritus

Murder in the City by The Avett Brothers

The Tide Is High by The Paragons

