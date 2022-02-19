The new drama sees the Line of Duty star teams up with Tuppence Middleton ( Sense8 ) to play an estranged husband and wife, with the storyline delving into what exactly drove them apart.

Martin Compston has opened up about filming intimate scenes for ITV's Our House, revealing that he still finds them a challenging part of the job.

The two leads were required to shoot sex scenes for the project, which Compston admitted he still finds daunting even this far into his established career (as reported by The Sun).

He said: “Look, they’re always awkward. I mean, you’re getting your kit off and doing that kind of thing in front of a room full of people.

“It’s never something you look forward to. But at the same time you’ve got to commit to it. You want to make it real. So it’s awkward."

Compston continued: “But you really need to go for it once you’re in the moment. There used to be an old attitude which I suppose is of its time which was, ‘Oh, just get on with it — just do it’.

“But you kind of need to be aware of everybody’s boundaries, what everybody is comfortable with.”

The actor went on to praise the involvement of the show's intimacy co-ordinator, who he compares to a fight scene choreographer in how meticulously each detail is planned.

He added: “Usually it’s you worrying about where you put your hand, or what you do. But somebody talks you both through everything, then it makes it a lot easier. But it’s still awkward, don’t get me wrong.”

