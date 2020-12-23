Michelle Keegan “left the door open” to possible Our Girl return

Earlier this year, it was announced that Our Girl would not be returning for a fifth series on BBC One after Michelle Keegan’s departure from the show – but the star isn’t ruling out a possible revival somewhere down the line.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show, the former Coronation Street star has revealed the door is still open for a possible return to the character and that she couldn’t rule out pulling the army boots on once again.

“I will never say never with Our Girl,” she said. “I absolutely loved that job. It was a fantastic role for me, it was really challenging, not only was it physically challenging, but I learnt so much on that job about the military and the medical side as well.”

Keegan went on to explain that as much as she enjoyed the role, it was the “right time for me to move on” citing the fact that she’d played Georgie Lane for four seasons and had to spend quite a long time away from home during filming.

But she added, “In future Georgie can come back, they have left the door open for Georgie.”

Keegan also revealed that one of the reasons she took on the role of Georgie in the first place was to prove herself as an actor who could work in various different modes.

“When I first got the role, people were doubting me straight away saying, ‘She can’t do that. It’s too stripped back.’” she said. “That was a chance for me to do what I wanted to do as an actress. I felt very lucky I was able to do that. I would say that I gave everything to that role, definitely.”

The news of the programmes’ end was announced back in August, four months after series four was broadcast, with series creator Tony Grounds saying it felt like the right time to move on from the show – although he too admitted there was room for a revival in the future.

The military drama had been airing since 2013, with Keegan joining as a lead in 2016, taking over from previous star Lacey Turner.

In the final episode of Our Girl, Georgie finally caught up with the man responsible for the death of her fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino), and chose to show mercy rather than grant his wish and kill him.

Our Girl is currently available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer. The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show airs on Thursday 24th December at 10pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide