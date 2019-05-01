Cast confirmed for Our Girl series four – but there's one major character missing
Has another one of Georgie's love interests been killed off?
The cast for Our Girl series four has been announced – and Ben Aldridge, who plays Captain James, is nowhere to be seen.
The character was last shown in the series three finale alongside his fellow members of 2 Section, retreating from an ambush. The episode ended on a freeze-frame after the group had jumped off a cliff edge, leaving all of their lives hanging in the balance. Is it possible that Captain James didn't make it?
- Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan: “I would have loved Georgie and Elvis to live happily ever after”
- Our Girl creator Tony Grounds explains THAT major character death
- Ben Aldridge on his Our Girl future – and Captain James's feelings for Georgie
Aldridge's exit marks an anticlimactic conclusion to the will-they won't-they romance between Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) and her boss, James, who – after lots of back-and-forth – finally got together in series three. The BBC has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Aldridge will not return for series four, neither will Shalom Brune-Franklin (who plays Maisie) nor Harki Bhambra (Rab).
Aldridge's departure marks the second of Georgie's love interests to quit the drama, with Elvis Hart (Luke Pasqualino) killed off during a tour of Afghanistan.
But in more uplifting news, we know that most of 2 Section WILL be returning, including Rolan Bell (who plays Kingy), Ben Batt (Blue), Mark Armstrong (Spanner), Jack Parry-Jones (Jackson), Sean Ward (Fingers) and Sean Sagar (Monk). Dominic Jephcott will also return as the new Brigadier.
More like this
Plus, there are a whole load of new additions. Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place), Will Attenborough, Kaine Zajaz (Informer), Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders), Josh Bowman (Revenge), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Unforgotten) will join up with Keegan and co.
A synopsis for the series from the BBC confirms that Georgie survived the cliff jump, and is living back in Manchester, working as a Sergeant and training up new medics, until she gets pulled back into the fold in Afghanistan... Check it out below.
However, when a night on the town results in a near-fatal incident, she can’t deny that the painful memories of losing the love of her life, Elvis, to a Taliban attack, is the real reason she doesn’t want to go back. Georgie realises that she needs to return to Afghanistan to face her own fears."
Our Girl series 4 is set to premiere later this year on BBC1