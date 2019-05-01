Aldridge's exit marks an anticlimactic conclusion to the will-they won't-they romance between Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) and her boss, James, who – after lots of back-and-forth – finally got together in series three. The BBC has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Aldridge will not return for series four, neither will Shalom Brune-Franklin (who plays Maisie) nor Harki Bhambra (Rab).

Aldridge's departure marks the second of Georgie's love interests to quit the drama, with Elvis Hart (Luke Pasqualino) killed off during a tour of Afghanistan.

But in more uplifting news, we know that most of 2 Section WILL be returning, including Rolan Bell (who plays Kingy), Ben Batt (Blue), Mark Armstrong (Spanner), Jack Parry-Jones (Jackson), Sean Ward (Fingers) and Sean Sagar (Monk). Dominic Jephcott will also return as the new Brigadier.

Plus, there are a whole load of new additions. Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place), Will Attenborough, Kaine Zajaz (Informer), Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders), Josh Bowman (Revenge), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Unforgotten) will join up with Keegan and co.

A synopsis for the series from the BBC confirms that Georgie survived the cliff jump, and is living back in Manchester, working as a Sergeant and training up new medics, until she gets pulled back into the fold in Afghanistan... Check it out below.

"In series four, we meet a positive Georgie who is making leaps in her career, having been promoted to Sergeant, and now training a new bunch of medics. Happily living back in Manchester with her family, Georgie is insistent to her friends in 2 Section that she’s happily settled in her new job and will not be joining them on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan, no matter how much they want her to. However, when a night on the town results in a near-fatal incident, she can’t deny that the painful memories of losing the love of her life, Elvis, to a Taliban attack, is the real reason she doesn’t want to go back. Georgie realises that she needs to return to Afghanistan to face her own fears."

Our Girl series 4 is set to premiere later this year on BBC1