Selma was seen as the major snub of the day: it did make an appearance in the (10-strong) Best Picture list, but there was no room for DuVernay in the Best Director category or for lead David Oyelowo, who played Martin Luther King Jr. The only other nomination was for best song, for Common and John Legend’s recent Golden Globe winner Glory.

Marion Cotillard was a pleasant surprise for her role in Two Days, One Night, but there was no room in the Best Actress category for Jennifer Aniston. Perhaps she was just too unrecognisable turn in downbeat drama Cake?

Marion Cotillard just stole Jennifer Aniston's year. Stole it like a time thief!

— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) January 15, 2015

And then there was The Lego Movie, clearly a firm favourite online but not with the Academy, who chose to leave it off the Best Animated Feature category.

LEGO Stay Puft is about to destroy stuff for the LEGO snub! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ef1sz42Sku — Stay Puft (@staypuft) January 15, 2015

It's ok though, director Philip Lord has taken it in good grace...

British actor Timothy Spall also missed out on a Best Actor nomination for his role in Mr Turner, less than a week after also being snubbed in the Baftas. Mr Turner did earn four nominations, in Cinematography, Original Score, Costume Design and Production Design.

(As for the omissions, can only assume that Timothy Spall once forcibly shoved a Lego brick up the Academy president's rear end) #OscarNoms — Xan Brooks (@XanBrooks) January 15, 2015

While an outside bet in the American awards ceremony, feelgood British film Pride might feel aggrieved not to feature at all in the nominations list. It was a surprise nomination in the Golden Globes, and is also in the running for three Baftas including Outstanding British film.

Boyhood earned six nominations, but many perhaps expected it to perform even better. Instead it was tied with American Sniper, behind both Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel with nine nominations each.

Crime comedy drama Inherent Vice with Joaquin Phoenix also missed out, earning just one nomination for Adapted Screenplay.

Inherent Vice clearly this year's Inside Llewyn Davis – its near-overlooking will look more ridiculous with every passing year #OscarNoms — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) January 15, 2015

And n̶o̶t̶ forgetting Transformers: Age Of Extinction...