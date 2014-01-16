His co-star Michael Fassbender – who portrays evil plantation owner Edwin Epps – has garnered a nomination in the best supporting actor category, with the film competing for best picture and director Steve McQueen bidding to win his first Academy Award.

But 12 Years will not just face competition from American features in the night's most prestigious category – British film Philomena earned itself three awards, including a best picture nomination, plus nods for Judi Dench (leading actress) and best adapted screenplay for Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope.

British actress Sally Hawkins will compete against the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Lupita Nyong'o in the supporting actress category for her portrayal of long-suffering sibling Ginger in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine, while American Hustle actor Christian Bale will go up against Ejiofor, Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and Bruce Dern (Nebraska) for leading actor.

Although starring US actors Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, best picture nominee Gravity has been called a British film given the amount of post-production work that took place in the UK. The film has also earned nods for best director (Alfonso Cuarón) and best actress (Sandra Bullock).

The nominations were announced this afternoon by Chris Hemsworth – the star of Rush and Thor – alongside Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs. The ceremony will take place on 2 March at Hollywood's Dolby theatre with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres compering the show.

