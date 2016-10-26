The scene ended on a cliffhanger for the moggy, with a shot of its shaking body and the pair frantically trying to contact a vet.

On Twitter, the level of panic surrounding the cat’s condition ranged from “How’s the cat?” to “I’m hysterically crying”.

Thanks so much Ordinary Lies for the scene with the cat just now, not like Im hysterically crying & on the verge of a panic attack right now — mcbae (@bringmethycats) October 25, 2016

But luckily this guy was here to remind everyone that it’s just an “actor cat”.

More like this

#OrdinaryLies you know the cat didn't really die folks. It's an actor cat! — danny brocklehurst (@dannybrocklehur) October 25, 2016

Look out for this talented feline strolling up to accept a Bafta next awards season...

Advertisement

Ordinary Lies continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 9pm