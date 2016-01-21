“It’s a completely different place – in a different country,” Lindsay told RadioTimes.com at last night’s National Television Awards. It means there’s no chance of a cameo for her character Kathy, but she’s not writing off a return further down the line.

“The thing with it is, this might go on for years. I could come back as something else – you never know.”

Lindsay thinks the change of cast for this new set of episodes is the right way to go.

“I think it had to be. Where do you go from there really?" she said of the line-up which included Jason Manford, Max Beesley and Michelle Keegan. "I think if it was called JS Motors we could have carried on, but it was Ordinary Lies. We all had this massive lie that was exposed – especially for Kathy, my character. I think it was a very wise decision actually. I know the other cast will be gutted, but I think it’s the right decision.”

As for the show’s success – earning rave reviews as soon as it launched – Lindsay said it was one of the most “phenomenal” things she’s done.

“I just thought it was brilliant. I think what it was, people didn’t have to commit to it, and we have to commit to things now. We have to commit to box sets and weekends and actually you could take one and catch up. I watched them all doing my ironing – and I’d read them so I knew what was happening – but they were all so brilliant. So interwoven. Just such a lovely piece of drama, really.”