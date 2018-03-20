Producers Mammoth Screen re-shot the series with actor Christian Cooke replacing Westwick, and now the three-part adaptation will begin on Easter Sunday on BBC1, Radio Times can confirm.

In the new issue of Radio Times, producer Damian Timmer and director Sandra Goldbacher explained the decision to recast the role, saying it was the only way to save "hundreds and hundreds of people's work".

The drama follows recent Agatha Christie BBC adaptations And Then There Were None (2015) and The Witness For The Prosecution (2016).