Orange Is the New Black series 3 gets release date
The prison-set comedy starring Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and Uzo Aduba will return to Netflix on 12 June
With House of Cards out of the way, it's time to prepare for some more serious binging...
Orange Is the New Black is set to return to Netflix on 12 June. Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and Uzo Aduba will be back as inmates Piper, Alex and Crazy Eyes for a third stint behind bars in the hit prison-set comedy.
That's not the only on-demand date for your diary. Matrix creators the Wachowskis' new sci-fi series Sense8 will land on Netflix on 5 June, starring Tuppence Middleton, Brian J Smith, Bae Doona and Aml Ameen as "sensates": strangers who find themselves mentally and emotionally connected after a tragic death. While Between, the story of a pregnant teenager and a mysterious disease that kills everybody over the age of 21, will become available on the streaming service during May.
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, the prequel to the 2001 cult hit, which followed the campers and counsellors at Camp Firewood, also has a release date. The eight-part comedy reboot, starring Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler and Elizabeth Banks, will launch on 17July.
Netflix has also announced streaming dates for stand-up comedy specials Chris D'Elia: Incorrigible (17 April) and Jen Kirkman: I'm Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine) (22 May), as well as documentary What Happened Miss Simone (26 June).