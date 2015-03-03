That's not the only on-demand date for your diary. Matrix creators the Wachowskis' new sci-fi series Sense8 will land on Netflix on 5 June, starring Tuppence Middleton, Brian J Smith, Bae Doona and Aml Ameen as "sensates": strangers who find themselves mentally and emotionally connected after a tragic death. While Between, the story of a pregnant teenager and a mysterious disease that kills everybody over the age of 21, will become available on the streaming service during May.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, the prequel to the 2001 cult hit, which followed the campers and counsellors at Camp Firewood, also has a release date. The eight-part comedy reboot, starring Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler and Elizabeth Banks, will launch on 17July.

Netflix has also announced streaming dates for stand-up comedy specials Chris D'Elia: Incorrigible (17 April) and Jen Kirkman: I'm Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine) (22 May), as well as documentary What Happened Miss Simone (26 June).