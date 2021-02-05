Olivia Colman and Matt Smith to lead Julia Donaldson adaptation Superworm

Olivia Colman and Matt Smith will lead the voice cast for BBC One’s latest Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptation.

The stars will lend their voices to Superworm, with Colman providing narration and Smith voicing the title character.

The programme is the latest in a long line of animations from Magic Light Pictures based on Donaldson and Scheffler’s children’s books, following the success of The Gruffalo, Zog and the Flying Doctors and various other family treats.

In addition to Colman and Smith, the voice cast also includes Sex Education star Patricia Allison and popular comedian Rob Brydon, with other stars set to be announced later in the year.

Traditionally, these animations have been broadcast on BBC One on Christmas Day, and it’s likely that this would be the case once again.

Speaking of her casting, Olivia Colman said: “This is such a lovely project to be involved with. When reading the script, and imagining all those goings-on at the end of the garden, I could really get a feel for the pure fun and joy that the film will bring.

“I’ve always loved these charming productions at Christmas and I’m delighted to be voicing the narrator.”

Former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith added: “I’m delighted to play the part of Superworm! And join such a fabulous cast of actors, artists and storytellers. What fun to be part of the BBC’s Christmas line up in this great children’s tale.”

According to the synopsis, Superworm is “a hero with a difference” who is always on hand to help out other animals and insects and forms a team with his best friend Butterfly – who rarely gets enough credit.

When the wicked Wizard Lizard hears about Superworm’s special skills, he sends his servant Crow to kidnap Superworm, and it is left to Butterfly to find a way to save her best friend.

