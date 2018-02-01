Although – if Colman had anything to do with it – Ellie Miller would look a little different...

"She'd be massive. She'd be too old to have any more babies but she would have enjoyed her cake and casserole, I reckon."

As for Alec, "he'd still be very thin – not eating enough. I can see it now."

Colman was one of a number of actors and creatives in attendance at the party at Claridges, London, including Aidan Turner, Steven Moffat and her Broadchurch co-star David Tennant. "David is one of my favourite people in the world," said Colman. "Any time spent with David is time well spent."

The pair were clearly relishing the opportunity to catch up. "He's got a whole busload of children and I've got half a busload and we're busy... so this is a proper treat."