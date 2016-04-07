Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt's new show Flowers is a strange and magical black comedy about a dysfunctional family trying not to fall apart too catastrophically. The duo play married couple Maurice and Deborah who live in an old, crumbling house with their two adult children and Maurice's elderly mother.

Advertisement

The six-part series is written by Will Sharpe (Black Pond) and will, unusually, be aired over one week, with the first two episodes running back-to-back as a double bill from 10pm on 25th April followed by an episode per night until the finale on Friday 29th April.