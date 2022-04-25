Noughts + Crosses "even more" important due to Black Lives Matter

Based on the novel by Malorie Blackman, the drama series imagines a world dominated by a ruling class known as crosses, who oppress and discriminate against the unvalued noughts.

Noughts + Crosses star Masali Baduza has said that the show is "even more" important following the Black Lives Matter protests that took place between its first and second season.

Baduza plays Sephy Hadley, the daughter of a prominent politician, who finds herself on the run after falling in love with nought boy Callum McGregor (played by Peaky Blinders alum Jack Rowan).

The first season debuted on BBC One and iPlayer a few months before the murder of George Floyd sparked mass protests all around the world, calling for action against systemic racism in society.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Noughts + Crosses season 2 took some time to get off the ground, with Baduza revealing that she noticed the impact of BLM when the cast and crew were finally able to return to work.

"I think there was just a lot more sensitivity around the language used and I think the importance of the show became even more, because of what is going on with regards to race relations," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"But it's promising to see that people are willing and able to do self-introspection and to really evaluate their contribution towards the society that we live in that can be racist."

When asked what message she hopes that viewers take from the second season, Baduza alluded to the fact that the issues raised by BLM remain unresolved and that there is far more work to be done to create a fair society for all.

"I would say to continue fighting for what you believe in," she continued. "I mean, there's been recent legislation and bills that have been passed around the world that feel like we're almost regressing in terms of equality and inclusion.

"So, if anything, I would hope that members of the audience would really be inspired to continue fighting no matter how hard it is, no matter how many obstacles you face. But just to fight for equality, in all aspects."

Noughts + Crosses season 2 premieres on BBC One at 10:40pm on Tuesday 26th April 2022. Season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer.

