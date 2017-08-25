"Pike’s dad was the first black police commissioner and he grew up always trying to live up to his expectations," says the synopsis, "while Bishop grew up looking for a father figure as he was passed around foster homes, moving from school to school."

Co-creator Clarke said: "I’m ecstatic that the show Ashley, myself and [Writer, director and executive producer] Nick [Love] created is here. We’ve worked many years in the industry, but never all together. We've grown and evolved as artists and this will be a series that fans and non-fans alike will be drawn to. Enjoy the ride!”

Walters, who played a policeman in BBC1's Cuffs and was on the other side of the law in the acclaimed Top Boy, said: "I am really excited to be working with Noel and Nick on this project. I have been inspired by both of them for years and collaborating with them on this will produce something amazing. Years in the making but finally here !!! #alwayswinning”

Love said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my first TV series for Sky 1 which is going to be full of action, heart and characters you will fall in love with. I am raring to go!”

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man series 3 and Bulletproof start filming next month and will be available only on Sky 1 and TV streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland in 2018.