Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters team up as a cop duo in new Sky 1 series Bulletproof
Will Bishop and Pike join the pantheon of great crimefighting buddies?
Former Doctor Who star Noel Clarke and Cuffs' Ashley Walters are teaming up to star in a new Sky 1 series, Bulletproof, as police duo Bishop and Pike.
The characters are billed as "two best mates, bonded by the same moral code despite their very obvious differences".
"Pike’s dad was the first black police commissioner and he grew up always trying to live up to his expectations," says the synopsis, "while Bishop grew up looking for a father figure as he was passed around foster homes, moving from school to school."
Co-creator Clarke said: "I’m ecstatic that the show Ashley, myself and [Writer, director and executive producer] Nick [Love] created is here. We’ve worked many years in the industry, but never all together. We've grown and evolved as artists and this will be a series that fans and non-fans alike will be drawn to. Enjoy the ride!”
Walters, who played a policeman in BBC1's Cuffs and was on the other side of the law in the acclaimed Top Boy, said: "I am really excited to be working with Noel and Nick on this project. I have been inspired by both of them for years and collaborating with them on this will produce something amazing. Years in the making but finally here !!! #alwayswinning”
Love said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my first TV series for Sky 1 which is going to be full of action, heart and characters you will fall in love with. I am raring to go!”
Stan Lee’s Lucky Man series 3 and Bulletproof start filming next month and will be available only on Sky 1 and TV streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland in 2018.