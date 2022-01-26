The broadcaster has also confirmed that the No Return release date is Monday 7th February , so viewers won't have to wait long to see how the action unfolds after Noah's (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) arrest.

ITV has dropped a first-look preview for its upcoming drama No Return , starring Sheridan Smith as the mother of a teenager who is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while on a family holiday in Turkey.

The full series will also be available to watch on ITV Hub and BritBox after the first episode premieres on ITV.

The new clip takes us to the Powells' hotel room, just as Kathy (Smith) and her partner Martin (Michael Jibson) are woken by a knock on the door and the police storm in.

Before they can process what's going on, Noah has been arrested and escorted out of the hotel room, with his parents unsure what to do next.

See for yourself below:

Though Noah's arrest and the case that ensues will take up much of the four-part series, writer Danny Brocklehurst previously teased the family will also face the "baggage" they carried well before they boarded the flight.

"There is a certain amount of baggage that each character goes on that holiday with, as anybody does," Brocklehurst said.

He added: "There’s stuff going on in their life, there are cracks, there are tensions that are bothering them, but they're going on holiday hoping that the sun will smooth it all away and they’ll have this lovely holiday, and it'll all be fine and they'll come back relaxed.

"But what happens with Noah’s arrest is that all those things become heightened and the cracks intensify and they're suddenly in a hothouse environment where everything is put under this microscope."

Luckily, we don't have long to go before we find out just how deep those cracks go.

No Return premieres on ITV on Monday 7th February at 9pm. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.