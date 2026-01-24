The Night Manager season 2 is barrelling towards an epic conclusion with episode 5, which sees Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) rally against his re-emerged rival.

In a dramatic shoot-out at the end of last week's chapter, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) revealed himself as a plant inside the operation of Roper's own son, Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), in order to save the life of an innocent teenager.

Although the bold intervention allowed him to rescue both Tavo (Samuel Gómez López) and Roxana (Camila Morrone), it came at a heavy price: alerting Roper to the fact that Pine is on his case once again.

In an exclusive clip for readers of RadioTimes.com, the ruthless arms dealer can be seen plotting with allied MI6 boss Mayra Cavendish (Indira Varma), ordering her to root out Pine's support team in England.

Meanwhile, Roper plans to deal with the spy himself personally in Colombia – after all, we wouldn't expect the worst man in the world to pass up an opportunity to exact revenge in the cruelest form.

The Night Manager season 2 shocked viewers with its reveal that Roper had survived an abduction by his furious customers, with a body identification scene in the first episode later revealed as bogus.

Last week's episode explained how Roper had managed to fake his death by compromising long-time foe Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), with a chilling threat to her and Pine's life issued while they were in a remote part of Syria.

It was a shocking turn for someone who had previously seemed unimpeachable, but with a young daughter at home to protect, Burr had little choice but to go along with Roper's deception.

Prior to his convincing cadaver performance, the criminal businessman had previously saved his skin by charming his captors, convincing them that he would be able to repay them if given a chance to restore his status (as Laurie recently explained).

The Night Manager season 2 cast also features Hayley Squires, Alistair Petrie and Paul Chahidi, among others.

