Nicole Kidman is this week's Radio Times cover star
The 5ft 11in actor was once nicknamed Stalky but still conquered Hollywood. Now she wants to empower other women.
You don't get much more Hollywood than Nicole Kidman. She has looked like a natural-born film star since the day, 36 years ago, when she walked onto the set of the psychological thriller Dead Calm. Now, four decades on, the Oscar-winning actress is as likely to be seen on the small screen as she is on film.
What's extraordinary, beyond the fact that we now accept that Hollywood stars routinely turn up on television, is that in the 1980s someone like Kidman – who's 5ft 11in – could be told they were too tall to make it, as she reveals in her interview in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine and the Radio Times Podcast.
The film industry has changed since then and these days is more accepting of different- shaped frames and bodies. Hollywood today, like television, is much happier to reflect the world around us than it has ever been.
Kidman has played her part in that quiet revolution. Since 2017 she has been making shows for TV, beginning with Big Little Lies, as both a producer and an actor. Her latest project is Expats, an Amazon Prime drama in which she sees her role as being part of an ensemble cast.
But as executive producer – it's jointly made by her production company and three others – she also sees it as her job to give women the chance to make their mark both in front of and behind the lens.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- In our quiz special, Sandi Toksvig, Clive Myrie and Amol Rajan discuss the changing face of TV quizzes. Plus, 50 questions to test your brain power.
- Simon Reeve on how he's travelled to the world's most dangerous places, but he's not as fearless as you might imagine.
- Sophie Rundle chats about Peaky Blinders, her new show After the Flood and playing sex scenes for women.
Expats premieres on Prime Video on Friday 26th January with the first two episodes. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.