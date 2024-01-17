The film industry has changed since then and these days is more accepting of different- shaped frames and bodies. Hollywood today, like television, is much happier to reflect the world around us than it has ever been.

Kidman has played her part in that quiet revolution. Since 2017 she has been making shows for TV, beginning with Big Little Lies, as both a producer and an actor. Her latest project is Expats, an Amazon Prime drama in which she sees her role as being part of an ensemble cast.

But as executive producer – it's jointly made by her production company and three others – she also sees it as her job to give women the chance to make their mark both in front of and behind the lens.

Expats premieres on Prime Video on Friday 26th January with the first two episodes. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

