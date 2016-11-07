It tells the story of a brilliant – yet controversial – tech idea that falls into the wrong hands. When three strangers, a desperate banker (Brody), a Haitian-American gang lord and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together, their fight to build a business becomes a fight to stay alive.

Specialising in financial crimes, determined FBI agent Phil Rask (Freeman) has the power to make or break those he comes in contact with — and that power is not always used for the right reasons.

StartUp will premiere on Amazon Prime on Tuesday 8 November - watch the trailer below