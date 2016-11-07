New Martin Freeman and Adam Brody series StartUp to launch on Amazon Prime
The Sherlock actor plays a shady FBI agent opposite the former OC star's desperate banker
New cyber-drama StartUp, starring Martin Freeman as an FBI agent, will launch on Amazon Prime tomorrow.
The Miami-set series, which also stars Adam Brody from The OC (it’s okay, breathe), was made by US streaming service Crackle and is already being compared to Mr Robot.
It tells the story of a brilliant – yet controversial – tech idea that falls into the wrong hands. When three strangers, a desperate banker (Brody), a Haitian-American gang lord and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together, their fight to build a business becomes a fight to stay alive.
Specialising in financial crimes, determined FBI agent Phil Rask (Freeman) has the power to make or break those he comes in contact with — and that power is not always used for the right reasons.
StartUp will premiere on Amazon Prime on Tuesday 8 November - watch the trailer below