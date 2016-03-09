If you’ve been watching twisty real-life courtroom drama American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson, then you’ll have encountered the brilliantly bizarre performance by John Travolta as Simpson’s lead attorney Robert Shapiro.

Beetle-browed, lisping and manic, we’ve found the act hard to get out of our minds – and it looks like New Girl’s Max Greenfield has a similar affliction, with the comedy actor admitting he’s taken to doing impressions of the character while filming for his own show.