Confirming the early decision to green light all four series, Fox Entertainment president, Kevin Reilly, said: "These shows are some of the best and acclaimed series on television, with influential, culture-driving stars, and some of the best, most creative talent behind the camera.

"All four are core assets within our 2014-15 portfolio of content, and we’re really happy to bring them back to our FOX fans for another season."

The news isn't entirely unexpected, with New Girl featuring Zooey Deschanel continuing as the network's strongest comedy, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine earned itself two Golden Globes (best actor for Andy Samberg and best television series) in its breakout year and Kevin Bacon-starring thriller The Following attracted respectable viewing figures.

Of the four, it's The Mindy Project which is seen as the surprise vote of confidence. Written by and starring Mindy Kahling, the comedy has struggled to draw in an audience but is championed by Reilly who declared at the Television Critics Association press tour in January that he was "pretty bullish on it coming back" despite admitting the ratings were "not where I wish they would be".

The news means New Girl will return for a fourth series during the 2014/15 season, The Mindy Project and The Following will both be back for a third and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will get a second outing. And while they enjoy popularity in America, all four have also found a home in the UK, with New Girl, The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine all broadcast on E4, while The Following airs on Sky Atlantic.

