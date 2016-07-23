And anyway, it’s not all old news – one piece of voiceover hears Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) say “Welcome home, my Queen,” a line not heard before in the series and presumably directed at Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) when she finally lands in Westeros.

Even more intriguingly, in another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment a props designer can be seen painting an awful lot of eye stones, which are traditionally used to cover the eyes of Westerosi nobles shortly after their death. Ominous times for whichever of your favourite characters is still standing…

So to sum summarise: next year’s Game of Thrones will involve Dany landing in Westeros, loads of sumptuous sets and costumes and an awful lot of death. We would NEVER have seen that coming.

More like this

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return next summer