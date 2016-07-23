New Game of Thrones season 7 teaser hints at deaths and future storylines
And we hear the first piece of dialogue from the next series
The dust has barely settled on Game of Thrones season 6, and it’s a long wait until the new series airs next summer (a later time than usual) – but believe it or not, we’ve already got our first teaser trailer for the upcoming series.
OK, let’s be honest – this video released at San Diego comic-con is more of a backstage video than a trailer, showing shots of various props and sets from the series while ominous season 6 dialogue is played over it – but frankly, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
And anyway, it’s not all old news – one piece of voiceover hears Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) say “Welcome home, my Queen,” a line not heard before in the series and presumably directed at Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) when she finally lands in Westeros.
Even more intriguingly, in another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment a props designer can be seen painting an awful lot of eye stones, which are traditionally used to cover the eyes of Westerosi nobles shortly after their death. Ominous times for whichever of your favourite characters is still standing…
So to sum summarise: next year’s Game of Thrones will involve Dany landing in Westeros, loads of sumptuous sets and costumes and an awful lot of death. We would NEVER have seen that coming.
Game of Thrones will return next summer