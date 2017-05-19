She's back. The last time we saw Missy she was in a sticky situation, at the mercy of a handful of Daleks in The Witch's Familiar – but this weekend's episode of Doctor Who sees the Time Lord make a (well-publicised) reappearance.

Advertisement

Michelle Gomez's inclusion in series 10 was first revealed by the woman herself, back in October last year, but it's not yet clear what her "very clever idea" to escape the Daleks was...