Set in 1814, Hardy plays James Keziah Delaney, who is believed to be long dead but returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. Of course, he has a number of enemies to avoid and a death to avenge...

The series features an impressive supporting cast, including Games of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce alongside Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins and Mark Gatiss.

The drama has been created by Steven Knight along with Hardy and his father, writer Chips Hardy, who is also the show’s consulting producer.

More like this

Kristoffer Nyholm and Anders Engström each direct four episodes of the eight-part series, with Ridley Scott acting as one of the executive producers.

Advertisement

Taboo is produced by Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker for BBC1. The series will begin on 7 January 2017.