The one-off 90-minute drama, which is currently in production but as yet has no broadcast date, will focus on four figures, a mother, a son, a wife and a boyfriend.

It will also star Kiran Sonia Sawar, Laurie Davidson, Charlotte Hope, Asif Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Gordon Sinclair and Roshan Seth.

It will be directed by The A Word and The Fully Monty's Peter Cattaneo and written by The Last King of Scotland's Jeremy Brock.

Brock said of the drama: "I was compelled by the impact that incredible week had on all of us who remember it, whether royalist or not. I wanted to explore the lives of four ordinary people and how they internalised their memories of Diana in the aftermath of her death.

"The week following her fatal car crash was a week like no other before. It catapulted many of us into emotional states we rarely visit, leaving us open to new insights and new experiences."

He continued: "Diana & I is categorically not a film written in memoriam. It’s a celebration of what it’s like to be human - good and bad - in the unexpurgated and improvisatory shock of real life.”

Meanwhile Controller of BBC2 Patrick Holland added: “Diana’s death wasn’t just a tragedy for her family; the nation responded with a collective grief which is still remarkable 20 years on.

"Jeremy Brock’s emotionally layered drama engages with the lives of ordinary people whose stories play out against this extraordinary outpouring of communal loss.”