Lancashire did, however, find time to make reference to Foy in her acceptance speech, lauding the actress for “giving me the best ten hours under a duvet that I’ve ever had.”

The BBC enjoyed a stellar night at a ceremony held at London’s Festival Hall, landing two prizes for Damilola, Our Loved Boy – one for Single Drama and another for Best Supporting Actress (for Wunmi Musaka) – and two for Planet Earth II (Specialist Factual and Must-See Moment for snakes vs iguanas).

The Beeb’s online-only channel BBC3 picked up three awards – Best Female Performance in a Comedy (Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Best Scripted Comedy (People Just Do Nothing) and the coveted Leading Actor (Adeel Akhtar for Murdered by My Father).

Akhtar triumphed over the likes of Robbie Coltrane and Benedict Cumberbatch to pick up one of the evening’s biggest prizes, continuing BAFTAs recent habit of eschewing the more established names in the major categories.

Tom Hollander – who had The Night Manager’s sole nomination – took home Best Supporting Actor over The Crown's Jared Harris and John Lithgow, while Steve Coogan won Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle and National Treasure picked up Best Mini-Series.

It was Channel 4's only win of the night as the BBC picked up 19 gongs in total (10 for BBC1, six for BBC2, three for BBC3) and ITV converted three of its six nominations. Ant and Dec took to the stage twice, to receive Best Entertainment Programme (for Saturday Night Takeaway) and Best Live Event (for the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations).

Best Entertainment Performance was one of the night's surprises, going to Michael McIntyre over Adam Hills, Graham Norton and Claudia Winkleman. Meanwhile, Muslims Like Us saw off competition from Channel 4 favourites First Dates and Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds to land Reality and Constructed Factual, and Danny Dyer's episode of Who Do You Think You Are? won the Features category.

Hosted by Sue Perkins, the ceremony also honoured documentary maker Nick Fraser with BAFTA's Special Award and Joanna Lumley with the BAFTA Fellowship.

For the full list of winners, see here.