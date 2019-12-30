Netflix unveils most popular shows for 2019 - and The Crown isn't one of them
The royal family biopic starring Olivia Colman didn't even make the top 10
As one of the most expensive shows ever made, royal biopic The Crown is surely the jewel in Netlix's, um, crown.
With such a strong marketing campaign and Oscar-winning cast one would assume it was easily one of the top shows of the year in the UK - yet it didn't even crack the top 10.
Netflix has released the most-watched shows of the year on the streaming platform, and while home-grown fare such as Top Boy and Black Mirror made the list, curiously The Crown has lost to the likes of You and Dirty John.
It's possible that The Crown was disadvantaged by its November premiere - though that hasn't stopped recent release The Witcher from slaying the competition.
Season three of the Crown featured an all-new cast, with Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh respectively.
Fans shouldn't worry too much about a cancellation, however - season four of the Crown is already being filmed, and will feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.
Shows that did make the list, however, include the ever-popular Stranger Things, Ricky Gervais comedy After Life and comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy.
The full list is below as follows: (statistics from Deadline)
Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (UK):
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
6 Underground
Murder Mystery
The Witcher
The Irishman
After Life
Stranger Things 3
Our Planet
Sex Education
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series
Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019 (UK):
The Witcher
After Life
Stranger Things
Sex Education
The Umbrella Academy
You
Unbelievable
Top Boy
Black Mirror
Dirty John