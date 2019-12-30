Netflix has released the most-watched shows of the year on the streaming platform, and while home-grown fare such as Top Boy and Black Mirror made the list, curiously The Crown has lost to the likes of You and Dirty John.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's possible that The Crown was disadvantaged by its November premiere - though that hasn't stopped recent release The Witcher from slaying the competition.

Season three of the Crown featured an all-new cast, with Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh respectively.

More like this

Fans shouldn't worry too much about a cancellation, however - season four of the Crown is already being filmed, and will feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Shows that did make the list, however, include the ever-popular Stranger Things, Ricky Gervais comedy After Life and comic book adaptation The Umbrella Academy.

The full list is below as follows: (statistics from Deadline)

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (UK):

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

6 Underground

Murder Mystery

The Witcher

The Irishman

After Life

Stranger Things 3

Our Planet

Sex Education

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

Advertisement

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019 (UK):

The Witcher

After Life

Stranger Things

Sex Education

The Umbrella Academy

You

Unbelievable

Top Boy

Black Mirror

Dirty John