Following the killing of Escobar, the series will turn to a new drug cartel, the Cali Cartel. Pedro Pascal returns to star as Javier Pena, the DEA agent who tracked down Escobar in the first two seasons. However, there's no sign of his partner, Agent Steve Murphy (played by Boyd Holbrook).

Instead, Pena takes over narrating duties for season three, warning us in the trailer, "When the whole world was focussed on Escobar, Cali became the biggest cocaine cartel in history To pretend that these guys weren't just as evil as the guy that came before them, that's a mistake".

The Cali Cartel, according to information released by Netflix, is led by four powerful players: "boss of bosses" Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), his brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), hitman Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and New York-based godfather Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).

More like this

Narcos' new villain: Damian Alcazar plays Cali Cartel boss Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela

"Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organisation in the world: the Cali Cartel," a statement from Netflix teases. "Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines."

They may prefer to operate out of sight, but for but Narcos fans, the fact that the story will continue is headline news.

Advertisement

Narcos season three is released on Netflix on 1st September.