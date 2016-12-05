Netflix renews Marvel's Luke Cage for series two
We will be seeing more of the crime-fighter with the superhuman strength and the unbreakable skin
Always forward! Marvel’s Luke Cage is officially getting a second season.
The superhero series stars Mike Colter as former convict Luke Cage, who is given superhuman strength and unbreakable skin and dedicates himself to fighting crime.
Season one was a major hit and left fans hoping for more as Cage faced down the gangster Cottonmouth in Harlem.
And now – Sweet Christmas! – Netflix has posted a short video featuring a sign in Pop’s Barber Shop, reading “Season 2 coming soon” alongside the motto “always forward”.
Marvel have made a number of shows for the online streaming platform, with Daredevil heading for its third season and Jessica Jones up for a second.
No word yet on when Luke Cage will return to our computer screens…