Always forward! Marvel’s Luke Cage is officially getting a second season.

The superhero series stars Mike Colter as former convict Luke Cage, who is given superhuman strength and unbreakable skin and dedicates himself to fighting crime.

Season one was a major hit and left fans hoping for more as Cage faced down the gangster Cottonmouth in Harlem.

And now – Sweet Christmas! – Netflix has posted a short video featuring a sign in Pop’s Barber Shop, reading “Season 2 coming soon” alongside the motto “always forward”.

Marvel have made a number of shows for the online streaming platform, with Daredevil heading for its third season and Jessica Jones up for a second.

No word yet on when Luke Cage will return to our computer screens…

