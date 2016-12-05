Season one was a major hit and left fans hoping for more as Cage faced down the gangster Cottonmouth in Harlem.

And now – Sweet Christmas! – Netflix has posted a short video featuring a sign in Pop’s Barber Shop, reading “Season 2 coming soon” alongside the motto “always forward”.

Marvel have made a number of shows for the online streaming platform, with Daredevil heading for its third season and Jessica Jones up for a second.

More like this

Advertisement

No word yet on when Luke Cage will return to our computer screens…