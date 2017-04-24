Netflix and E4 partner for new drama The End of the F***ing World
The production company behind Lovesick and Misfits is set to create a new teen drama based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman
Netflix is partnering with yet another UK broadcaster for its latest project, joining forces with E4 for new absurdist teen drama series The End of the F*king World.
The series, which began filming on 24 April 2017, follows 17-year-olds James (Alex Lawther - Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden - Penny Dreadful) as they embark on a road trip to find Alyssa's paternal father, all while James is struggling to suppress psychopathic tendencies.
It has been adapted by director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Charles Covell from a series of darkly humorous comics by US author Charles Forsman, and is being produced by Clerkenwell Films (the studio behind Lovesick and Misfits) and Dominic Buchanan Productions.
"If David Lynch made a rom-com road movie about a pair of teen misfits in British suburbia, it would look something like The End of the F**king World", said Robert Troni, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4.
It will be broadcast in the UK on E4 later this year, and will be distributed globally by Netflix shortly thereafter.
E4 and Netflix have previously collaborated on brilliant comedy Chewing Gum and the upcoming Kiss Me First, a six-part series helmed by Skins creator Bryan Elsley.