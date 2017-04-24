It has been adapted by director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Charles Covell from a series of darkly humorous comics by US author Charles Forsman, and is being produced by Clerkenwell Films (the studio behind Lovesick and Misfits) and Dominic Buchanan Productions.

"If David Lynch made a rom-com road movie about a pair of teen misfits in British suburbia, it would look something like The End of the F**king World", said Robert Troni, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4.

It will be broadcast in the UK on E4 later this year, and will be distributed globally by Netflix shortly thereafter.

More like this

Advertisement

E4 and Netflix have previously collaborated on brilliant comedy Chewing Gum and the upcoming Kiss Me First, a six-part series helmed by Skins creator Bryan Elsley.