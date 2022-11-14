The pair are teaming up for the four-part thriller titled Riptide , which is set in Melbourne, Australia, and a first-look exclusive to RadioTimes.com gives viewers a hint of what to expect.

A brand new Australian drama is set to arrive on Channel 5, bringing together two soap pros – producer Jason Herbison, whose previous credits include Neighbours and Lie With Me, and EastEnders star Jo Joyner.

In it, Joyner's Alison can be seen enjoying her coastal life with her husband. But, when he vanishes after a morning surf, things take a dark turn. Could he have been caught in a riptide? Or is there something more sinister going on?

Based on the teaser below, we'd wager for the latter.

Speaking of being cast in the upcoming series, Joyner said: "I am really excited to be working with the fantastic teams at Fremantle, Channel 5 and 10 in Australia, and playing Alison. She is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together.

"I am also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore."

Herbison added: "I’m thrilled to continue the partnership with Channel 5 and 10 and to bring Riptide to life. It’s the best of British meeting the best of Australian casts and crews – and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store."

Channel 5 announced plans for Riptide earlier this year, and at the time revealed that those rounding out the cast of the upcoming drama include The Unusual Suspects’ Peter O’Brien, Wentworth’s Ally Fowler, and Mustangs FC’s Pia Miranda, among others.

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor of Factual Entertainment and Unscripted at Channel 5, commented: "Lie With Me proved incredibly popular with our viewers and I'm looking forward to expanding our drama slate even further, working hand in hand with our production partners Fremantle Australia and Network 10.

"Jo is an incredible talent, and I can't wait to see what she brings to this role."

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content & Programming at Paramount Australia & New Zealand, added: "It is wonderful to be working closely with Channel 5 and Fremantle Australia on this fantastic new drama series. We have a strong and trusted relationship and have produced many stellar drama series together in the past. Riptide will continue that great partnership."

