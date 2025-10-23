NCIS: Tony & Ziva has triumphantly returned two of the franchise's most popular characters to the screen, picking up with the couple as their new life in Europe is disrupted by a new threat.

Ad

Stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo first stepped into these roles for the original NCIS series two decades ago, yet the latter has hinted that this new era for Tony and Ziva might only be getting started.

Despite initial murmurs that this reunion could be a one-time special event, both actors have now suggested that they would be more than willing to work on multiple seasons of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

That means that the main factor deciding the show's future is likely to be its viewership ratings, with more shows than ever competing for people's attention in the streaming age.

Can a legacy brand like NCIS still hold its own? Maybe so, judging by the success of its other recent spin-offs! For now, here's everything we know about the status and possible future of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Will there be a NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2?

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Jason Bell/Paramount+

Paramount is yet to confirm whether NCIS spin-off Tony & Ziva will return for a second season, but there's reason to be optimistic about the future of the series.

For one thing, NCIS is one of the studio's most popular and enduring television franchises, with the original series still going strong in its 23rd season, while Aussie spin-off Sydney and prequel series Origins have also scored renewals.

Tony & Ziva co-star Cote de Pablo, who first appeared as the latter character in 2005, told Collider that she had "so much fun" revisiting the couple after a long absence from the world of NCIS.

"Where this goes, we know not," she continued. "All we know is that we had to do this. Michael and I felt we owed it to the fans. And so we're really happy about this just being able to happen... If we got a chance to do it again, we'd be thrilled."

When could a potential NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 be released?

If NCIS: Tony & Ziva were to be renewed for a second season on Paramount Plus, the series could quite plausibly follow the year-long production cycle common of other entries in the franchise.

That would point to a launch for a possible Tony & Ziva season 2 in autumn or winter 2026, although that's just speculation for the time being – we'll update this page once any new details emerge.

Who could star in a potential NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2?

Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Marcell Piti/Paramount+

If NCIS: Tony & Ziva does return for season 2, it goes without saying that series stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would reprise the title roles of Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

The show could also feature cameos from other figures in the wider NCIS franchise, with Weatherly telling Collider that an appearance from original star Mark Harmon would be his "No. 1 favourite thing" to request if the show moves forward.

He continued: "It's such a cool universe that we've created. It's outside of the procedural domain.

"Deeks [Eric Christian Olsen] and Kensi [Daniela Ruah, of NCIS: Los Angeles] could pop up, Sam Hanna [LL Cool J] could pop up, or our lovable 'Probie': Timmy McGee [Sean Murray, of NCIS]."

Here's a reminder of the key players in Tony & Ziva season 1:

Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo

Cote de Pablo as Ziva David

Isla Gie as Tali DiNozzo

Olivia Brody as Young Tali

Amita Suman as Claudette Caron

Lara Rossi as Sophie Summers

Maximilian Osinski as Boris Peskov

Anne-Marie Waldeck as Fruzsi Gortva

Julian Ovenden as Jonah Markham

James D'Arcy as Henry Rayner-Hunt

Nassima Benchicou as Martine Aranow

Terence Maynard as Dr Lang

Emmanuel Bonami as Pierre Galimard

Sean Pertwee as Aaron Graves

What could happen in a potential NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2?

With NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 not yet confirmed, we can only speculate as to what the next chapter could look like, but co-star Cote de Pablo has offered one potential avenue to explore.

The actor told ScreenRant that she'd be interested in seeing the show move to a different part of the world, if a second season is ordered for Paramount Plus.

"Right now, obviously the show's taking place in Europe, because the characters are living, and they've made a life, in Europe, but I have no idea where the story may take them," she began.

"We've joked around, we could be in Asia. We could be exploring different continents, even," continued de Pablo, who also acknowledged the possibility of returning Tony and Ziva to Washington DC, where their fates entwined.

Is there a trailer for a potential Tony & Ziva season 2?

Not yet – we'll update this page if any new footage drops.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad