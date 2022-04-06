With the show now airing new episodes, here's everything you need to know about how to watch NCIS season 19 in the UK.

The series is one of the longest-running shows on television, so it's perhaps no surprise that some of the cast are moving on, but this season will also see the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, who hasn't been seen since season 11.

This season is set to see long-time star Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, leave after the first four episodes, marking one of a number of cast changes this year as Maria Bello's Jacqueline Sloane and Emily Wickersham's Eleanor Bishop have also both left.

Hit police procedural series NCIS has finally returned to UK screens for its whopping 19th season, after the episodes started airing in the US in September last year.

How to watch NCIS season 19 on Disney Plus

The first three episodes of NCIS season 19 are all available now for subscribers to watch on Disney Plus.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now, to make sure you don't miss any of the action.

When will new NCIS episodes be released?

Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in NCIS Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

New episodes of NCIS season 19 will be released weekly, with fresh outings dropping each Wednesday on Disney Plus.

We're yet to hear exactly how many episodes long season 19 will be – 17 have aired so far in the US, and the show regularly receives a full 24-episode order, but after seasons 17 and 18 were shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, we can't yet be certain that this season won't also see a reduced run.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are old seasons of NCIS also available on Disney Plus?

Yes! In fact, all 18 previous seasons of the long-running drama are now available to watch, as they all hit Disney Plus in the UK today.

This means that while you wait each week for a new episode to drop, you can be catching up on the previous cases that the NCIS Major Case Response Team has dealt with.

Advertisement

NCIS season 19 releases new episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesdays – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.