In case you missed it, National Treasure began on Channel 4 last night.
The challenging Channel 4 drama tells the fictional story of Paul Finchley (Robbie Coltrane), a comedian accused of historical sex abuse who finds himself living in the shadow of Jimmy Savile. It is clearly inspired by true events, dealing with the same issues as Operation Yewtree, and caused quite a stir on Twitter last night.
People applauded every aspect of it: the acting, the direction, the music.
Robbie Coltrane especially was praised for his brave portrayal of the accused, and for taking on the difficult role.
Andrea Riseborough gave a stand-out, unflinching performance as Finchley's daughter Dee, a recovering addict.
And Julie Walters was of course faultless in her role as Finchley's wife, Marie, who stands by her husband through thick and thin.
National Treasure continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 9pm