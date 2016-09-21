People applauded every aspect of it: the acting, the direction, the music.

Robbie Coltrane especially was praised for his brave portrayal of the accused, and for taking on the difficult role.

Andrea Riseborough gave a stand-out, unflinching performance as Finchley's daughter Dee, a recovering addict.

More like this

And Julie Walters was of course faultless in her role as Finchley's wife, Marie, who stands by her husband through thick and thin.

Seeing Hagrid and Mrs Weasley sleeping together is going against everything I've ever known #NationalTreasure — Stuart (@stuartdgray) September 20, 2016

Advertisement

National Treasure continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 9pm