After all, she was a Strictly Come Dancing runner-up in 2013.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maLaxLFJPpo

So you’d think her time on Strictly would stand her in good stead, wouldn’t you? But no. Director Colin Teague instructed her not to be too good.

“He said, 'You look a little poised', and thought my Strictly dancing would bleed into it,” Gumede told RadioTimes.com.

“Obviously Bella is a rough and ready girl and he wanted that to be authentic.”

So rough and ready dancing it was…

Jekyll and Hyde is on ITV Sunday 8th November at 7pm