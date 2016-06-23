But the move hasn't come without its compromises, and Nashville is set to look a little depleted when it returns to our TV screens.

Despite CMT’s head of development Jayson Dinsmore telling Deadline earlier this month, "Our expectation and our hope is that everyone will participate in this next cycle," Nashville is set to lose two series regulars.

Will Chase, who plays Rayna's former flame and country music star Luke Wheeler, and Aubrey Peeples, who starred as Layla Grant, will both depart the drama.

Neither Chase or Peeples were original cast members and both of their storylines are seemingly tied up.

"Talks with the other cast members, including the core original cast, continue," report Deadline.