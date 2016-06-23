Nashville is losing TWO series regulars when it moves to CMT
The country music drama will be back on our TV screens... but missing a few familiar faces
Country music drama Nashville was cancelled by ABC last month, leaving the lives and loves of the characters in limbo. Fans were distraught after the showrunners ended the series on a cliffhanger and petitioned for another network to pick up the drama.
Now there's good news. Nashville has found a new home on CMT, where a 22-episode fifth season is soon to go into production
But the move hasn't come without its compromises, and Nashville is set to look a little depleted when it returns to our TV screens.
Despite CMT’s head of development Jayson Dinsmore telling Deadline earlier this month, "Our expectation and our hope is that everyone will participate in this next cycle," Nashville is set to lose two series regulars.
Will Chase, who plays Rayna's former flame and country music star Luke Wheeler, and Aubrey Peeples, who starred as Layla Grant, will both depart the drama.
More like this
Neither Chase or Peeples were original cast members and both of their storylines are seemingly tied up.
"Talks with the other cast members, including the core original cast, continue," report Deadline.