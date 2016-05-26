But creator Callie Khouri isn't ready to go down without a fight.

Last night's season four finale ended on a huge cliffhanger in what is reportedly an intentional move from studio Lionsgate, who are optimistic they can find another home for the show.

“Nashville fans are the absolute best, and support for the #BringBackNashville campaign has been amazing,” Khouri added. “We are so grateful for our extremely loyal following. We have stories left to tell and songs left to sing.”

The episode in question ended with Juliette going public about her depression, rehab stint and suicide attempt before getting on a plane to head home to her ex-husband and child. But in the very last moments of the episode, Avery learned that the plane had been lost, and Juliette's fate was unknown.

According to Deadline, Nashville filmed two endings of its season four finale - a cliffhanger and a happily-ever-after - and opted to air the cliffhanger to drum up support for the #BringBackNashville campaign.