Narcos season three trailer gives us a proper look at who's replacing Pablo Escobar as the new kings of cocaine
The Cali Cartel are here – and they're "public enemy number one" as Netflix gears up for the return of its drug trafficking drama
We already know that Netflix's drug trafficking series Narcos doesn't end with the death of Pablo Escobar. When one empire falls, another rises – and that empire is known as the Cali Cartel.
Now a new Narcos season three trailer gives us the first full look at the new drug lords of Colombia, who step in to the void left by the death of Escobar at the end of season two.
In the trailer, season one and two DEA agent Javier Pena (played by Pedro Pascal) introduces the new enemy, who are set to become "public enemy number one" in the upcoming episodes.
And even though they're known as the "Gentlemen of Cali", don't expect the series to be less violent than the first two. While the Cali Cartel prefer to operate in the shadows, they have no qualms about spilling blood to secure their position as "the biggest cocaine cartel in history".
The Cali Cartel, according to information released by Netflix, is led by four powerful players: "boss of bosses" Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), his brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), hitman Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and New York-based godfather Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).
More like this
Pascal returns to star as Javier Pena; however, his partner, Agent Steve Murphy (played by Boyd Holbrook), will not appear in season three.
Narcos season three is released on Netflix on 1st September.