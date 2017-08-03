In the trailer, season one and two DEA agent Javier Pena (played by Pedro Pascal) introduces the new enemy, who are set to become "public enemy number one" in the upcoming episodes.

And even though they're known as the "Gentlemen of Cali", don't expect the series to be less violent than the first two. While the Cali Cartel prefer to operate in the shadows, they have no qualms about spilling blood to secure their position as "the biggest cocaine cartel in history".

The Cali Cartel, according to information released by Netflix, is led by four powerful players: "boss of bosses" Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), his brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), hitman Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and New York-based godfather Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).

Pascal returns to star as Javier Pena; however, his partner, Agent Steve Murphy (played by Boyd Holbrook), will not appear in season three.

Narcos season three is released on Netflix on 1st September.