Wagner Moura will reprise his role of Escobar while Boyd Holbrook (Gone Girl) and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) will both return as DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Peña.

Against the soundtrack of Renegade by Styx, the trailer promised “pay back” and teasers like “Pablo was never more dangerous than when you almost had him.”

I mean, really? He was pretty badly behaved in series one. You know, ordering hundreds of murders, cheating on his wife, that sort of thing.

More like this

Advertisement

Series one is on Netflix now, and all 10 episodes of Narcos series two will launch on Friday 2 September