Will there be a season 2 of Narco-Saints?

He has to go on a secret mission to catch Jeon Yo-hwan, a Korean drug lord who has taken control of Suriname, a country on the north-eastern Atlantic coast of South America.

New Korean Netflix series Narco-Saints is now available on the streamer, and it tells the story of an entrepreneur who has no choice but to become involved in a National Intelligence Service operation after being framed by a drug lord.

With all six episodes available now and viewers binging their way through them, the question turns to whether there will be more from the thrilling series in the future.

So, has Narco-Saints been recommissioned and can we expect more? Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a Narco-Saints season 2.

Will there be a Narco-Saints season 2?

Narco-Saints. Cho Wonjin/Netflix

It's not certain yet whether Narco-Saints will be returning for a second season, as Netflix has yet to recommission the drama. However, as it's only just dropped on the streamer that's not surprising, and there's still plenty of time for it to make an announcement regarding the show's future.

As the series is based on true events, the question will be whether the show's creators believe there is more of this story to tell, or if there is another story to tell under the same banner. We'll keep this page updated as any new information of a confirmation either way becomes available.

When would Narco-Saints season 2 be released?

Narco-Saints. Cho Wonjin/Netflix

As Narco-Saints hasn't been renewed for a second season just yet, it's difficult to say just when it would arrive on Netflix. We'd imagine that the earliest a new season could be turned around for is one year's time, which would mean we could potentially see new episodes in early autumn 2023.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any new information emerges.

Narco-Saints cast - who would be back for season 2?

Narco-Saints. Cho Wonjin/Netflix

It's difficult to say at this point just who would be in the returning cast for a second season of Narco-Saints without any confirmation. The first season featured the following main cast members, but whether any of them would be back for more is currently unknown.

Ha Jung-woo as Kang In-gu

Hwang Jung-min as Jeon Yo-hwan

Park Hae-soo as Choi Chang-ho

Jo Woo-jin as Byeon Ki-tae

Yoo Yeon-seok as David Park

Is there a trailer for Narco-Saints season 2?

As Narco-Saints hasn't been renewed for a second season yet, there isn't a trailer available at the moment. We will keep this page updated as and when any new footage becomes available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here to remind yourself of all the intrigue and action that took place during those initial six episodes.

Narco-Saints season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

