So, a typical cosy crime caper, then? Not according to Lewis.

"The book was given the label of 'cosy crime' a long time ago, so naturally the series has been categorised in the same fold," he explained. "A period murder mystery with a clergyman solving a crime would seem to fit the bill of cosy crime, but I don't believe it's that at all.

"I think this will subvert expectations; if people come looking for that type of story, I hope they’re not put off by the series, and I also hope people who would enjoy the mystery aren't put off from watching because they think it’s cosy crime.

"[Writer] Nick [Hicks-Beach] has added so much depth to the characters, the story deals with a lot of very real social issues which are still relevant today, and there’s a darkness to the story. There’s a whole lot in here which gives it depth.

"People will engage with this series and its characters in a deep and personal way. I hope people enjoy how the show differs from other murder mysteries and buy into the story, because it will ultimately be very rewarding."

Another aspect of the story likely to capture viewers' attention is its picturesque setting.

The narrative is set in the town of Champton, which is, as you'd expect, a fictional place. So, where did the cast and crew really pitch up?

Read on for a rundown of the main locations featured in Murder Before Evensong.

Murder Before Evensong filming locations

Matthew Lewis, Amit Shah and Amanda Redman in Murder before Evensong. Channel 5

The series was filmed in the West Midlands – Coles describes himself as a "Midlander to my very core" (via BBC) – with the village of Worfield, near Bridgnorth, doubling for Champton.

Other locations that feature in the series include:

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

Offchurch, Warwickshire.

Welford-on-Avon, Warwickshire.

Claverley, Shropshire.

Dudmaston Hall, Shropshire.

The former headquarters of the Express & Star, Wolverhampton.

Chillington Hall, Staffordshire.

"It was unbelievable," said Adam James (Bernard De Floures) of filming at Chillington. "When you have locations like that it’s brilliant, because it does three quarters of the job for you and you just have to inhabit the space. You instantly transport yourself and feel like the lord of the manor.

"I felt very comfortable in that environment and there was almost no acting required."

Murder Before Evensong premieres on 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 7th October.

