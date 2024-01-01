Where was Mr Bates vs The Post Office filmed?
The drama features scenes taking place all across the UK.
ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office stars Toby Jones alongside an ensemble cast including Julie Hesmondhalgh, Will Mellor and Monica Dolan.
It is based on the true story of the Post Office scandal, which saw hundreds of subpostmasters and mistresses working up and down the UK being falsely accused of theft, fraud and false accounting by their employer, following an IT malfunction.
Due to the series's wide-ranging scope, as it focuses on the stories of many different individuals affected by the scandal, scenes throughout the four episodes take place all across the UK. But where was the series filmed?
Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
Where is Mr Bates vs The Post Office set?
Mr Bates vs The Post Office is set all across the UK, including London, Llandudno in north Wales, where Alan Bates was subpostmaster, and, notably, Fenny Compton.
Fenny Compton is a village in Warwickshire where the first meeting of postmasters took place in 2009, organised by Bates, to mount a fight for justice in the Post Office scandal.
Other locations featured include South Warnborough in Hampshire, where Jo Hamilton was subpostmistress, and Bridlington, Yorkshire, where Lee Castleton was subpostmaster, among many other locations.
Where was Mr Bates vs The Post Office filmed?
Filming for the series took place in multiple locations around the UK, including in Kent and in Llandudno, Wales.
Specific locations in Llandudno which were featured include Queen's Road in Craig-y-Don, as well as the St David's Hospice charity outlet, which used to be Alan Bates's actual post office, which is featured in one of the first scenes of the drama.
ITV said: "This used to be the actual post office of Alan Bates, and St David's have kindly allowed us to recreate a post office in their shop."
Director James Strong also spoke to BBC Radio Kent about filming large parts of the series in the area, including in Tatsfield, on the border of Surrey and Kent.
Strong said: "We needed to find a base or a kind of location that would serve for kind of the whole country, if you like.
"And we shot a lot of the series in Kent because we found that there were lots of these beautiful little villages and beautiful little parts of the country, and parts of Kent, that really were perfect for our kind of small, quintessentially English country towns, where a lot of these subpostmasters were based.
"So Kent did us proud, it was a fabulous location for our shoot."
Mr Bates vs the Post Office arrives on 1st January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
