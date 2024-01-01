Due to the series's wide-ranging scope, as it focuses on the stories of many different individuals affected by the scandal, scenes throughout the four episodes take place all across the UK. But where was the series filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Where is Mr Bates vs The Post Office set?

Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is set all across the UK, including London, Llandudno in north Wales, where Alan Bates was subpostmaster, and, notably, Fenny Compton.

Fenny Compton is a village in Warwickshire where the first meeting of postmasters took place in 2009, organised by Bates, to mount a fight for justice in the Post Office scandal.

Other locations featured include South Warnborough in Hampshire, where Jo Hamilton was subpostmistress, and Bridlington, Yorkshire, where Lee Castleton was subpostmaster, among many other locations.

Where was Mr Bates vs The Post Office filmed?

Toby Jones as Alan Bates and Julie Hesmondhalgh as Suzanne in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios/ITV

Filming for the series took place in multiple locations around the UK, including in Kent and in Llandudno, Wales.

Specific locations in Llandudno which were featured include Queen's Road in Craig-y-Don, as well as the St David's Hospice charity outlet, which used to be Alan Bates's actual post office, which is featured in one of the first scenes of the drama.

ITV said: "This used to be the actual post office of Alan Bates, and St David's have kindly allowed us to recreate a post office in their shop."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Director James Strong also spoke to BBC Radio Kent about filming large parts of the series in the area, including in Tatsfield, on the border of Surrey and Kent.

Strong said: "We needed to find a base or a kind of location that would serve for kind of the whole country, if you like.

"And we shot a lot of the series in Kent because we found that there were lots of these beautiful little villages and beautiful little parts of the country, and parts of Kent, that really were perfect for our kind of small, quintessentially English country towns, where a lot of these subpostmasters were based.

"So Kent did us proud, it was a fabulous location for our shoot."

Mr Bates vs the Post Office arrives on 1st January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.